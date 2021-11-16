ADRIENNE Movie

ADRIENNE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Having both directed and starred in a myriad of films such as Sudden Manhattan and Waitress, Adrienne Shelly was a talented actress, writer and director before the time of her passing in 2006.

The esteemed actress had been nominated for a variety of awards throughout her 17-year career and won several, yet nevel got to see her full potential as the result of senseless violence.

The victim of a robbery turnred into vicious murder in her Manhattan apartment, Shelly’s life was cut tragically short at the height of her career in a way that left her husband and many others asking so many questions, and now those questions are set to be examined.