President Richard Nixon gives famous 'I'm not a crook' speech

On 17 November, 1973, US President Richard Nixon gave a now-famous speech in the wake of the Watergate scandal, in which he insisted: "I am not a crook."President Nixon made the famous declaration in a Q&A session with newspaper editors at Walt Disney World, Florida.

Despite his memorable announcement, the scandal would eventually end his presidency, and Nixon resigned in August, 1974.

(Video: Getty Images)