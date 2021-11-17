Major Internet Services Hit By Brief But Widespread Outage

On November 16, major platforms like Spotify, Snapchat and Discord all briefly stopped working.

The widespread internet disruption appeared to resolve itself quickly, but not before taking out many popular internet services.

'The Independent' reports that the issue was probably related to the underlying infrastructure of the sites, as the outage affected various services simultaneously.

A similar incident happened in June, when internet company Fastly went down, taking many of the largest websites with it.

Last month, Facebook, now Meta, also suffered a widespread outage, going down for 6 hours.

Tracking website Down Detector said that this time, much of the internet was affected, including everything from Etsy to Pokemon Go.

Other major sites that went down include Google Cloud and Amazon.

According to 'The Sunday Times,' over 50,000 Spotify users reported issues, prompting the company to release a statement.

Snapchat support took to Twitter, saying, "Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app.

Hang tight, we're working on a fix.

In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in".

'The Independent' reports that most of the downed websites appeared to go back online about 30 minutes after going down.