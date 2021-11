The Resident S05E08 Old Dogs, New Tricks

The Resident 5x08 "Old Dogs, New Tricks" Season 5 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - BELL AND RAPTOR ARE PUT UNDER A MICROSCOPE - Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor and help them brush up on their skills.

Upon receiving attention from multiple women at the hospital, Conrad contemplates jumping back into the dating scene.

Meanwhile, Devon works with an elderly couple.