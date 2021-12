La Brea S01E09 Father and Son

La Brea 1x09 "Father and Son" Season 1 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - When a stunning revelation puts Josh and Izzy's lives on the line, Eve and the other survivors desperately search for the young boy who holds the key to saving them; Gavin and Izzy must rely on a stranger if there is any hope to reunite their family.