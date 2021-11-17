Unaccompanied children forced to move out of federally funded Florida shelter

Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone discovered a move by Governor Ron DeSantis to crack down on illegal immigration in Florida may be the reason nearly 60 children were forced to move out of a federally funded shelter in Sarasota recently.
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone discovered a move by Governor Ron DeSantis to crack down on illegal immigration in Florida may be the reason nearly 60 children were forced to move out of a federally funded shelter in Sarasota recently.
A Florida foster family has been forced to stop caring for unaccompanied children after Florida’s child welfare agency let their..