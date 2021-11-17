Rays' Kevin Cash wins second straight Manager of the Year

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has become the second skipper to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking this year's American League award.
The Giants and Rays each won 100 or more games to lead their respective leagues in the regular season.
