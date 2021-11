Ole Miss getting ready for Senior Night this Saturday

The last home game of the year for the Rebels will have their 19 seniors honored as they take on Vanderbilt on senior night.

The Rebels can't afford to look over the Commodores.

If Ole Miss wins they will finish 7-0 at home for the first time since 1992.

So a lot to play for the Rebels who are also ranked 12th in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.