2016 cold case solved

LUGGAGE"...CLEARLY RESTS ON..... THETAXI COMPANY..."POLICE SAY... THEY HAVESOLVED A COLD CASE...IN APRIL OF 20-16..., AMAN WAS SHOT AND KILLED ...INHIS CAR.EVIDENCE INDICATED... THEMAN WAS SHOT BY A PASSENGER...WHEN LOOKING BACK...YEARS LATER, POLICE SAY... THEYWERE ABLE TO MATCH FINGER PRINTSON THE CAR... WITH THIS MAN...,PERCELLUS JONES.HE WAS ALREADY IN JAIL...IN CALIFORNIA.INVESTIGATORS SAY...ATFIRST... HE DENIED BEINGINVOLVED... BUT LATER ASKED IFAUTHOIRTIES WOULD BE LENIENT...IF HE CONFESSED - BECAUSE HE WASA TEENAGER... AT THE TIME.BASED ON THE EVIDENCE..AND WHAT POLICE SAY... JONES