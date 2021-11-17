The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickup’s Mega Power Frunk boasts The Largest Front Trunk In The Truck Industry

A cardboard box found a new lease on life after being recruited by Ford to help develop a new feature known as the Mega Power Frunk.

The all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup’s new front trunk or, as it’s known in industry speak “frunk” is the largest in the truck industry – with 400 liters (14.1 cubic feet) of cargo space and maximum payload capacity of 400 pounds.

What many don’t know is this spacious and dynamic space began life as a simple cardboard box with a cutout front door and a liftable hood.