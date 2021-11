Beatles family members attend documentary premiere

A long-awaited documentary made from 60 hours of unseen footage of The Beatles had its first showing last night.

Guests at the 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary screening included Mary McCartney, who accompanied her father Paul, and Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey, who said "every time [he sees his] dad on TV [he] gets a bit misty".

Report by Lewisl.

