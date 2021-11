Political Standards 'a question of reasonableness', says min

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan predicts the Commons will support the ban on paid lobbying that was proposed by the prime minister in a letter to the Speaker yesterday.

When considering which second jobs will be exempt from the ban, she said she doesn't think "an hours basis is necessarily the marker" but that it comes down to "a question of reasonableness".

Report by Lewisl.

