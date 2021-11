Sajid Javid receives Covid booster jab

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has received is coronavirus booster jab and encouraged others to come forward and do the same.

"Vaccines remain our first form of defence against this horrid virus and our booster programme is absolutely essential," he said.

Report by Buseld.

