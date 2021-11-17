2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo at the L.A. Auto Show

The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo are more enthusiast-oriented Taycans with a greater emphasis placed on handling precision rather than all-out power (like the Turbo and Turbo S).

To that end, the suspension hardware carries over, but the calibration and tuning are special to the GTS, which Porsche says results in improved response and a greater sense of connection to the road.The new GTS Sport Turismo has a further handling advantage over other versions of the Taycan's wagon-like body style in that it doesn't feature the same 20-mm ride height increase over the sedan.

It also lacks the wheel arch cladding.

This is why the GTS is a Sport Turismo rather than a Cross Turismo.The Taycan, however, basically splits the atypically enormous gap between 4S (462 horsepower) and Turbo (670 hp) with a combined output of 590 hp.

The 0-60 time, with Launch Control, is 3.5 seconds, which also splits the difference between the 3.8-second 4S and 3.0-second Turbo.