How economic policy can help the world recover

Economic recovery from covid-19 is deeply uneven around the world.

Our experts answer your questions about the problems facing the world economy and the actions governments could take.

00:00 - The problems with the global economy 00:34 - Will there be hyperinflation?

02:26 - What’s behind labour shortages?

04:12 - Disrupted supply and demand 05:20 - Economic policies to tackle climate change 06:00 - Uneven global recovery from the pandemic 07:05 - How vaccine roll-out impacts the economy 08:07 - Is global economic inequality increasing?

Like our video content?

Take our survey to tell us why: https://econ.st/3oYeC61 Sign up to “Money Talks”, our weekly newsletter on economics, business and markets: https://econ.st/3bXgc0h Find all of our economics and finance coverage: https://econ.st/3wruyQ8 Will the world economy return to normal in 2022?

Https://econ.st/3mWZg0g The IMF warns that the global economic recovery will be grossly uneven: https://econ.st/2YvcmZf What should be done about labour shortages: https://econ.st/3wvUABH Why labour shortages threaten housing supply: https://econ.st/301J9Wi Listen to an episode of our “Money Talks” podcast: “Labour shortages—where have all the workers gone?” https://econ.st/2Yxt628 Is the world economy entering a wage-price spiral?

Https://econ.st/3D1pDb9 How the pandemic became stagflationary: https://econ.st/3bXesEi Watch our film: Is higher inflation cause for concern?

Https://econ.st/3wsySPb Do pandemics normally lead to rising inflation?

Https://econ.st/3BTISC9 Does anyone actually understand inflation?

Https://econ.st/3n0gJEY Cautionary tales from high-inflation emerging economies: https://econ.st/3bReRbw Data: Just a handful of items are driving inflation in America: https://econ.st/3C03xEH Vaccine inequality will cost money as well as lives: https://econ.st/305Pzng