RuPaul Andre Charles turns 61 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the famous drag queen.

His name, “Ru,” comes from the creole soup and stew base, “roux.”.

RuPaul was crowned “The Queen of Manhattan” in 1989.

He was in a punk band called Wee Wee Pole.

Judge Judy is his icon.

RuPaul became the first drag queen to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

