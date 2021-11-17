Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, VRTX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%.
Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has lost about 16.2% of its value.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%.
Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has lost about 16.2% of its value.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%.
Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has lost about 16.2% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.8%.
Peloton Interactive Inc is lower by about 65.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 4.0%, and Ross Stores, trading up 4.9% on the day.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq..
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq..