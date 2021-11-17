Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, VRTX

Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has lost about 16.2% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.8%.

Peloton Interactive Inc is lower by about 65.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 4.0%, and Ross Stores, trading up 4.9% on the day.