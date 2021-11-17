America To Buy Enough of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Pills for 10 Million People

'The New York Times' reports the Biden administration intends to buy more than five billion dollars worth of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill.

Pfizer will reportedly increase the production of its coronavirus pill early next year.

Federal health officials say the pill may be a vital weapon against the spread of COVID-19.

In trials conducted on unvaccinated individuals, the pill was 89% effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.

However, it must be taken alongside another antiviral drug, ritonavir.

As winter approaches, some within the Biden administration believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

Public health experts say that although the Delta variant left a trail of death and disease in the U.S., it also raised natural immunity in much of the population.

Even without these pills, those numbers are going down.

, Dr. David Dowdy, professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, via 'The New York Times'.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on November 16 for authorization to administer the pills to unvaccinated people who are considered high-risk.

The company reportedly expects to produce enough of its pill for 180,000 citizens by the end of this year.

In the first half of 2022, Pfizer expects to have enough pills to treat 21 million people