Alicia Silverstone Breaks Down Her Best Looks, from "Clueless" to "Batman and Robin"

Alicia Silverstone breaks down her favorite wardrobes and costumes from her appearances on TV and film.

She talks about being doused with baby power in order to suit up as Batgirl, wearing her ex-boyfriend's shirt for a music video, and her 64 costume changes for Clueless.

From Aerosmith's "Cryin'" video to "The Babysitters Club," Silverstone shares which characters and wardrobes made her a little more fashionable throughout her career.

See Alicia Silverstone in The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 on Netflix!