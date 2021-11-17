Cardi B and Halle Berry on Teaming Up For ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack, Bonding Over the Project & More | Billboard News
Halle Berry and Cardi B sat down with Billboard to discuss co-producing the soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut ‘Bruised,’ how they bonded over the project and what acting advice Berry had for Cardi.