Cardi B and Halle Berry on Teaming Up For ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack, Bonding Over the Project & More | Billboard News

Halle Berry and Cardi B sat down with Billboard to discuss co-producing the soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut ‘Bruised,’ how they bonded over the project and what acting advice Berry had for Cardi.
Halle Berry and Cardi B sat down with Billboard to discuss co-producing the soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut ‘Bruised,’ how they bonded over the project and what acting advice Berry had for Cardi.
Halle Berry and Cardi B sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss co-producing the soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut..