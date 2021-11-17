New Study Suggests Morning Coffee or Tea May Lower Risk of Dementia and Stroke

CNN reports a new study shows that average consumption of coffee and tea may lower chances of dementia and stroke.

The study was conducted by Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China.

It used information gathered from 50- to 74-year-olds from the United Kingdom.

Researchers studied 360,000 participants over a span of 14 years.

Our findings suggested that moderate consumption of coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia.

, Study authors, via press release.

In the study, those who drank 2 to 3 cups of coffee, 3 to 5 cups of tea, or 4 to 6 cups of either had the lowest risk of stroke or dementia.

We cannot... say 'drinking more coffee or tea is good for your brain.'

What we can only say is that in this study, people who reported moderate coffee/tea drinking were less likely to have a stroke or dementia occur in the 10 years of follow-up.

, Dr. Lee H.

Schwamm, chair of the American Stroke Association Advisory Committee, via CNN.

A study published in 2017 suggested that 10% of deaths worldwide are caused by stroke.

Like most things, coffee is best enjoyed in moderation.

Enjoy your morning cup of coffee, and don't swear off additional cups if you enjoy them.

