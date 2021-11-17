Apple’s ‘Self Service Repair’ To Launch Next Year

Apple’s ‘Self Service Repair’ , To Launch Next Year.

The Verge reports tech giant Apple is in the process of helping some consumers to repair their devices themselves.

The company reportedly intends to make tools and parts available to the public starting next year.

"Self Service Repair" will first launch in the United States before expanding to other countries.

The program will offer parts and guides for the iPhone 12 and 13.

Apple says the program is intended for "individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.".

The company insists that the majority of its consumers should continue to consult a professional for repairs.

Apple says it will offer "more than 200 individual parts and tools." .

IFixit, a source for repair parts and online guides, celebrated Apple's move, but also made note of some caveats.

Apple’s decision is a remarkable concession to our collective competency.

, Elizabeth Chamberlain, director of sustainability at iFixit, via The Verge.

This still isn’t the open-source repair revolution we’ve sought through our fight for the right to repair.

