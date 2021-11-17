'Fully Vaccinated' May Now Refer to 3 COVID-19 Shots

CNN reports that you may need more than two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

Decreasing vaccine immunity and rising infections related to the Delta variant have caused wealthy nations of the world to reconsider what 'fully vaccinated' means.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom says booster shots were key in preventing pandemic protocols from being implemented again.

It's very clear that getting three jabs -- getting your booster -- will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways.

, Boris Johnson, U.K. Prime Minister, via CNN.

Many nations are now moving toward putting booster mandates into effect.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron announced that by December 15, any French citizen over 65 will need a booster shot to validate the country's vaccination pass.

Health experts fear these first-world economies' reliance on booster shots will negatively affect the supply of initial vaccine doses for low-income nations.

If we look at low-income countries as a whole, less than 1% of the total vaccine supply has been delivered to those poorest countries, many of which are in Africa.

, Anna Marriot, health policy adviser at Oxfam, via CNN.

At this point, six times more booster shots are being administered in the world than primary doses of the vaccine.

It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults, or to vaccinate children, when health workers, older people and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose.

, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, via CNN