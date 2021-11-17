Britney Spears Speaks Out About Her Next Chapter

While speaking publicly about her conservatorship for the first time, Britney Spears insisted that she’s “not here to be a victim,” and told fans she wishes to use her own experiences to help others.
While speaking publicly about her conservatorship for the first time, Britney Spears insisted that she’s “not here to be a victim,” and told fans she wishes to use her own experiences to help others.
Britney Spears won her freedom Friday. Experts lay out what's at stake in her next chapter free of legal constraints.