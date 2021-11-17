Young Dolph Dead at 36

'TMZ' reports rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed outside of a cookie store in his hometown of Memphis, TN, on Nov.

17.

According to a source, a vehicle pulled up after Dolph entered the store and fired a gun through the front window.

This isn't the first time the rapper had been targeted.

In 2017, he was shot outside of a shoe store in Hollywood, which caused him to need surgery.

That same year, his SUV was shot at over 100 times in Charlotte, NC.

Blac Youngsta turned himself in for that incident after a warrant was issued, but the charges were later dropped.

Young Dolph was known for hits like "Major" and "On the River.".

He is survived by a son and a daughter