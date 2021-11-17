Landscapers (HBO) - Olivia Colman, David Thewlis, Kate O' Flynn

Landscapers (HBO) - Plot Synopsis: Inspired by real events, LANDSCAPERS tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

Directed by Will Sharpe starring Olivia Colman, David Thewlis, Kate O' Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, Daniel Rigby release date December 6, 2021 (on HBO)