CPAC President Calls to Defund PBS and 'Sesame Street' Over Asian-American Muppet

CPAC President Calls to Defund, PBS and 'Sesame Street', Over Asian-American Muppet.

CPAC President Calls to Defund, PBS and 'Sesame Street', Over Asian-American Muppet.

Yahoo News reports conservative activist Matt Schlapp is outraged at 'Sesame Street' for introducing its newest muppet, Ji-Young.

Yahoo News reports conservative activist Matt Schlapp is outraged at 'Sesame Street' for introducing its newest muppet, Ji-Young.

Schlapp is president of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

He's known for his work as a Fox News contributor.

Schlapp is president of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

He's known for his work as a Fox News contributor.

The ardent Trump supporter took to Twitter November 16, making calls for 'Sesame Street' producer PBS to be defunded.

The ardent Trump supporter took to Twitter November 16, making calls for 'Sesame Street' producer PBS to be defunded.

The ardent Trump supporter took to Twitter November 16, making calls for 'Sesame Street' producer PBS to be defunded.

What race is Ernie is Bert?

You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you.

, Matt Schlapp, president CPAC, via Twitter.

What race is Ernie is Bert?

You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you.

, Matt Schlapp, president CPAC, via Twitter.

What race is Ernie is Bert?

You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you.

, Matt Schlapp, president CPAC, via Twitter.

Schlapp's comments continue a trend of conservative anger focused around 'Sesame Street.'.

After Big Bird's official Twitter account posted that the character had been vaccinated, Ted Cruz called it propaganda "for your five-year-old.".

After Big Bird's official Twitter account posted that the character had been vaccinated, Ted Cruz called it propaganda "for your five-year-old.".

After Big Bird's official Twitter account posted that the character had been vaccinated, Ted Cruz called it propaganda "for your five-year-old.".

'Sesame Street' originally aired in 1970.

'Sesame Street' originally aired in 1970.

'Sesame Street' originally aired in 1970.

The show is known to promote messages of health, respect and inclusivity.

The show is known to promote messages of health, respect and inclusivity.

It is important to note that while PBS does receive public funding, the majority of its revenue is generated from private donations and grants.

It is important to note that while PBS does receive public funding, the majority of its revenue is generated from private donations and grants