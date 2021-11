Medical experts weigh in on end of COVID-19 pandemic

Bottom line, he says the end of COVID-19 shouldn’t be discussed until everyone who is willing to get a vaccine gets one.

Dr. Dowdy says as immunity builds up cases will likely get milder over time.

"Going forward we'regoing to have to learn to beadaptable in our decisionsthere is never going to be apandemic mission accomplisdheday.

