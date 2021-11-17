Chrissy Teigen Faces Backlash for Holding 'Squid Game' Party

'Us Weekly' reports that Chrissy Teigen threw a 'Squid Game' party to celebrate her new favorite show, but fans thought the move was tone deaf.

Teigen posted a series of photos from the party on Instagram.

Where do I even begin!!

What an absolutely epic night.

My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death!

Dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram.

According to 'Us Weekly,' one fan commented, "Why do rich people always miss the whole entire point?”.

Another Instagram user wrote that the party was , “beyond tone deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact squid games which is rooted in the violence of capitalism.”.

Another user noted that 'Squid Game' was , “about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty.".

The user then argued that Teigen's choice to hold the party "in her mansion" was in direct opposition to the message of the show.

In the past, Teigen has come under fire for her social media posts.

In response, Teigen claims that she can't share her opinions online without drawing mean-spirited comments.

Following previous backlash, including accusations by Courtney Stodden of bullying by Teigen, the 'Sports Illustrated' model publicly apologized.

'Us Weekly' points out that since then, Teigen has said that she learned from the experience and has grown as a person.