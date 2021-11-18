Vaccine eligibility expanding

Less than an hour after the governor's announcement that all Kentucky adults were eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, lines were already forming at Consolidated Baptist Church as adults came in to receive a shot.
Federal guidelines on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are expected to be clarified this week.
Governor Andy Beshear says he's exploring the possibility of issuing an executive order that would expand eligibility for the..