QAnon Shaman sentenced to over 3 years in riot

Jacob Chansley, who stormed the Capitol in bearskin and horns, pleaded guilty to interfering with Congress counting votes, gets almost 3.5 years in jail.
Jacob Chansley, who stormed the Capitol in bearskin and horns, pleaded guilty to interfering with Congress counting votes, gets almost 3.5 years in jail.
Watch VideoThe man known as the "QAnon Shaman" is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the..
Watch VideoThe shirtless rioter who called himself the “QAnon Shaman.” Jacob Chansley, who wore face paint and a furry hat with..