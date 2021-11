PROFANE FLAGS SAID.

AND WE HAVETHE FULL STATEMENT FROM THEDISTRICT ONLINE AT KSBY DOTCOM.LOBO CITY MANAGER JIM THROOP ISRESIGNING FROM HIS POSITNIOEFFECTIVE IN JANUARY.

THE CITYCOUNCIL VOTED LAST NIGHT TOACCEPT HIS RESIGNATION THROUGHWILL BE MAKING ARE TAKINUPGTHE CITY MANAGER POSITIO