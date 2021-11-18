Man's dying wish helps send 33 kids to college

Four years ago, Kira Conard had the grades to be a therapist but not the tuition money.
"I grew up in a single parent household, and I had three older sisters," Conard said.
"So paying for all four of us was never an option.
It almost made me feel powerless.
I want to do this.
I have this goal, but I can’t get there just because of the financial part." That’s when she got a call from someone mentioning Dale Schroeder, a man she had never met before.
Schroeder grew up poor, never married and worked as a carpenter for 67 years.
When Schroeder died in 2005, he left behind instructions to send small town Iowa kids, like Conard to college.