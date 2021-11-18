Batwoman S03E07 Pick Your Poison

Batwoman 3x07 "Pick Your Poison" Season 3 Episode 7 Promo (Mid-Season Finale) - DOUBLE TROUBLE - As Ryan's (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang).

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding.

Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso (307).

Original airdate 11/24/21.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.