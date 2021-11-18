Super-rare, high-performance Wrangler Rubicon 392 arrives in UK

High-performance and luxury car retailer Clive Sutton has opened order books for the V8-powered, 470bhp, ultimate Jeep Wrangler – the Rubicon 392.

The most powerful, quickest, and most capable Wrangler ever produced will not be sold officially in the UK by Jeep.

So, the 2021 and 2022 pipeline of models from Clive Sutton guarantees buyers exclusivity, presenting the opportunity to own a very special and rare 4x4.

With the Sutton team handling all shipping and import arrangements, plus taking care of UK homologation and registration, the final cost including import taxes and VAT is £105,000.

Clive Sutton also provides total customer reassurance by offering a two-year / 30,000-mile warranty.

With 470bhp (477PS) of power and 470lb-ft (637Nm) of torque produced by the 6.4-litre V8 engine, the Wrangler is capable of 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds.

In addition, as Jeep’s most capable Wrangler ever, customers venturing off-road will enjoy new levels of manoeuvrability, an 82.55cm wading depth, plus the ability to tackle extreme terrain and imposing gradients.