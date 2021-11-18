Azeem Rafiq: 'The ECB showed ... they just don't get it'

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq talks to CNN Sport’s Darren Lewis about the racism row at Yorkshire Cricket and says that the ECB “just don’t get it” when it comes to racism in the game.
Cricketer Azeem Rafiq talks to CNN Sport’s Darren Lewis about the racism row at Yorkshire Cricket and says that the ECB “just don’t get it” when it comes to racism in the game.
The UK government is ready to "step in" if Yorkshire and the ECB do not take "real action" following the Azeem Rafiq racism..
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- The UK government is ready to "step in" if Yorkshire and the ECB do not take "real..