India-China’s 14th round of border talks to resolve eastern Ladakh border standoff | Oneindia News

Today, India and China are holding a 14th round of talks on resolving the eastern Ladakh border standoff under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.
#India #China #LAC
Today, India and China are holding a 14th round of talks on resolving the eastern Ladakh border standoff under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.
#India #China #LAC
India is making an infrastructure push in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh in order to be able to move troops at short notice..