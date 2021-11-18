India-China’s 14th round of border talks to resolve eastern Ladakh border standoff | Oneindia News
Today, India and China are holding a 14th round of talks on resolving the eastern Ladakh border standoff under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

