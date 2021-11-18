Thousands of Red Crabs Shut Down Roads on Christmas Island as They Begin Their Annual Migration

Christmas Island shut down roads as thousands of red crabs emerged from the forest to begin their annual migration journey to the ocean off the coast of Western Australia.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Christmas Island shut down roads as thousands of red crabs emerged from the forest to begin their annual migration journey to the ocean off the coast of Western Australia.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Read more
An annual migration of red crabs has covered roads and bridges on an Australian island.