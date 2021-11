Vintage Market Days 'Spruced' kicks off this weekend

SEVERAL LOCAL BUSINESSES AREGATHERING THIS WEEKEND TOPARTICATIPE IN THE ANNUALVINTAGE MARKET DAYS OF COLORADOSPRINGS.NEWS-FIVE'S CAROLINE PETERSJOINS USE LIVE FROM THE NORRISPENROSE EVENT CENTER IN COLORADOSPRINGS WITH MORE DETAILS...GOOD MORNING CAROLINE!GOOD MORNING.VINTAGE MARKET DAYS OF COLORADOSPRINGS IS CALLING THIS YEAR'SINDOOR AND OUTDOOR MARKET"SPRUCED." THE THEME PLAYSOFF OF WHAT THIS BIG EVENT ISKNOWN FOR, AND THAT'S FINDINGUPSCALE, VINTAGE-INSPIREDPIECES.SOME VENDORS JUST STARD TESETTING UP HERE YESTERDAY, BUTYOU CAN EXPECT THIS ENTIRE AREA,ALONG WITH OUTSIDE OF THISBUILDING.ORIGINAL ARTHO, MEMADE ITEMS,INCLUDING JEWELRY, HOMEDCOR, FURNITURE, AND REPURPOD SEITEMS.I SPOKE WITH BETHANY OLIR,THE OWNER OF THIS EVENT, AND SHESAYS THE LOCAL BUSINESS OWRSNEARE ESPECIALLY LOOKING FORWARDTO ALL THE EXCITEMENT AT VINTAGEMARKET DAYS."OUR VENDORS ARE THE BEST ATGOING OUT AND HUNTING FORTREASURES, UPCYCLING THEM, SOTHEY'LL FIND THE MOST UNUEIQITEMS, I KNOW THEY HAVE WE ATRUNK IN THERE FROM THE 1850'S.THEY HAVE THE COOLEST THINGS ANDSOMETIMES THEY LEAVE THEM STLIKE THEY ARE AND MESOTIMES THEYBREATHE NEW LIFE INTO THOSOLD EITS.EMFOOD TRUCKS WILL BE SET UPTHROUGHOUT THE NORRIS PENROSEEVENT CENTER FOR GUESTS TOENY.JOTHE EVENT IS SET TO STARTTOMORROW AND RUN THROUGH SUNDAYFROM 10 A.M.UNTIL 4 P.M.FRIDAY IS CONSIDERED AN EARLYBUYING DAY, SO TICKETS ARE 15DOLLS.ARTICKETS ARE 10 DOLLARS PERN OSATURDAY AND SUNDAY.CHILDREN UNDER 12 YEARS OLARE DGRANTED FREE ADMISSION.YOU CAN BUY TICKETS AT THE DOOROR ONLINE.FOR MORE DETAILS, VISITKOAA.COM.IN COLORADO SPRINGS, CAROLINEPETERS, NEWS