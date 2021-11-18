Veterinary Hospital's 'corny pet joke' signs bring 'smiles' to community

A veterinary clinic's display of pet jokes is giving local residents a chuckle.Dr. Dante Martin and manager Linda Martin opened North Carolina's Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital in 2015.The couple posts jokes on the hospital's Facebook page to give the masses a good giggle.Here's just a taste of what the Martins get away with on their awning."OK here it is... What is a dog's favorite drink?" one sign read.

"Slush puppy" ."How many cats can you put in an empty box?" another said.

"Only one.

After that, the box isn't empty" ."What do dogs do when they finish obedience school?" the sign asked.

"Get their masters" ."We thought it would be a good way to put a smile on our clients' faces while also connecting to our community," a Holly Ridge spokesperson told Newsweek