Hilarious husky looks 'guilty' after it destroys owner's bedroom door

Dog owner @themadrussian shared what one of his huskies, Tovarish, did to his house in a hilarious TikTok.Dog owner @themadrussian shared what one of his huskies, Tovarish, did to his house in a hilarious TikTok.Somehow, the dog did some serious damage while the owner was away.

But even stranger, the canine seemed to know that what he did was wrong.The owner introduced his rescue husky and roommate's German shepherd as his well-behaved "good" dogs.The owner introduced his rescue husky and roommate's German shepherd as his well-behaved "good" dogs.But as @themadrussian showed more of his home, a trail of debris, broken material and plaster littered his floor.But as @themadrussian showed more of his home, a trail of debris, broken material and plaster littered his floor.When he arrived at his bedroom door, nearly half the bottom was ripped and chewed out."Where are you, Tovarish?" the ownersaid, searching for the husky culprit.And there was Tovarish, a solid white husky, slinking away in the corner.The dog held his head down in shame as if he knew he had messed up.The hilarious video racked up over 19.8 million views on TikTok."He's renovating.

You just need to trust the process," a user joked