Thursday, November 18, 2021

Dow Movers: CSCO, HD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.

Year to date, Home Depot registers a 51.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 8.8%.

Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 1.6%, and Boeing, trading up 1.1% on the day.

