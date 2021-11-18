8 Fun Facts About Mickey Mouse (Mickey Mouse Day)

8 Fun Facts About Mickey Mouse.
Created in 1928, Mickey Mouse is known as one of Disney’s most iconic figures.
.
In celebration of Mickey Mouse Day, here are eight fun facts you may not have known about the fun-loving mouse.
.
1.
, Mickey Mouse was created as a replacement for another character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.
2.
, Mickey Mouse was originally named Mortimer.
.
3.
, ‘Steamboat Willie’ was the first animation to feature synchronized music and sound effects.
4.
, ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ first debuted on October 3, 1955.
5.
, In 1935, Mickey Mouse was redrawn with a pear-shaped body, white gloves and a shortened nose.
.
6.
, Walt Disney himself voiced Mickey until 1946, when Jimmy MacDonald took over the role.
.
7.
, ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ is responsible for launching Justin Timberlake’s career.
8.
, Mickey Mouse was the first cartoon character to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame