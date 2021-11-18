The ultimate civilian military grade “tank” vehicle

Rezvani Motors takes consumer vehicles to the next level with its “Tank” lineup.

The Tank and Tank Military Edition is not your average vehicle.

Whether you’re going shopping or fighting the zombie apocalypse.

It’s designed with tactical features to tackle what comes your way.

The military edition is equipped with bullet proof glass and body and also includes thermal night vision, gas masks, smoke screen, pepper spray, electric door handles, and much more.

There is an optional 1,000 horsepower V8 dodge demon engine that you can include.

Rezvani Tank Military Edition starts at $259,000