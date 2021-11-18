Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, November 18, 2021

Not just for the holidays — local non-profit creates 'one stop shop for volunteering' all year long

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
Duration: 02:35s 0 shares 1 views

Not just for the holidays — local non-profit creates 'one stop shop for volunteering' all year long
Not just for the holidays — local non-profit creates 'one stop shop for volunteering' all year long

This time of year is all about giving thanks and giving back, but the non-profit organization, "Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU)," has created a one stop shop for finding ways to volunteer around Northeast Ohio all year long.

SIGN A CONNTSE FORM.THE CLINIC WILL BE OPEN 1:30 TO4:00 P.M.

Related news coverage

Advertisement