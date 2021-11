Victim's mother holds back tears outside court

Zephaniah McLeod was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 21 years after stabbing eight people in Birmingham city centre, including Jacob Billington who died after the attack.

Speaking outside the court, Jacob's mother Joanne Billington was close to tears as she said "those who were responsible for the monitoring of Zephaniah McLeod have many questions to answer".

Report by Lewisl.

