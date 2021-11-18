Thanksgiving Travelers May be Slammed by 'Potentially Significant' Storms

Thanksgiving Travelers , May Be Slammed by, 'Potentially Significant' Storms. Thanksgiving is just a week away.

Thanksgiving is just a week away.

This year, those who travel to spend Thanksgiving with their families may be in store for some intense weather.

This year, those who travel to spend Thanksgiving with their families may be in store for some intense weather.

CNN Weather reports a significant storm may potentially wreak havoc on holiday travel plans for those in the Midwest and Northeastern portion of the United States.

CNN Weather reports a significant storm may potentially wreak havoc on holiday travel plans for those in the Midwest and Northeastern portion of the United States.

The upper trough and a possible embedded low may support potentially significant low pressure that would affect portions of the East, and requires monitoring given the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week.

, Weather Prediction Center, statement, via CNN.

The upper trough and a possible embedded low may support potentially significant low pressure that would affect portions of the East, and requires monitoring given the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week.

, Weather Prediction Center, statement, via CNN.

Officials say the storm may start to develop in the Midwest Sunday.

It is expected to become stronger as it moves easterly and along the coast.

It is expected to become stronger as it moves easterly and along the coast.

It is too early to resolve detailed effects from low pressure that may be near the East Coast by next Tuesday, but significant rain/snow and strong winds could be possible.

, Weather Prediction Center, statement, via CNN Weather.

It is too early to resolve detailed effects from low pressure that may be near the East Coast by next Tuesday, but significant rain/snow and strong winds could be possible.

, Weather Prediction Center, statement, via CNN Weather.

Experts predict delays and cancelations in major travel hubs such as Chicago and New York.

Experts predict delays and cancelations in major travel hubs such as Chicago and New York.

Even though we are still almost a week out and forecasts can change, this looks like a planes, trains and automobiles storm.

, Chad Myers, meteorologist CNN, via CNN Weather.

Even though we are still almost a week out and forecasts can change, this looks like a planes, trains and automobiles storm.

, Chad Myers, meteorologist CNN, via CNN Weather