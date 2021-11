Molly Burke's 10 Minute Blind Beauty Makeup Routine

"The fun part about being blind and doing your makeup is you don't need a mirror!" Molly Burke shares her entire 10 minute beauty routine —including her favorite "blind girl beauty" hacks for blending and ensuring a clean look.

She also gives us some of some tips for applying perfectly symmetrical blush.

*All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors or contributors.

However, when you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.