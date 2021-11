Charli XCX Watches Fan Covers on YouTube & TikTok

Charli XCX watches fan covers of her songs "Fancy," "Boom Clap," "Good Ones," "February 2017," and "Gone" on YouTube and TikTok in this episode of You Sang My Song.

She's soon impressed with a fan's iconic rendition of "Good Ones" and another fan's stripped version of "Gone." Charli XCX is almost brought to tears by the tender-hearted vocals from a band of fans she describes as "three emotional bros."