Grandma, man she mistakenly texted reuniting for 6th Thanksgiving

One of the internet's favorite traditions will continue for a sixth year in 2021 when Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench get together for Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, Hinton tweeted that he and "Grandma Wanda" had made plans to get together on Thanksgiving Day, six years after a mistaken text message brought them together.